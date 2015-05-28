A GoPro Hero 3+ camera is seen at the Nasdaq Market Site before before GoPro Inc's IPO in New York City, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO Action camera maker GoPro Inc and Google Inc introduced a virtual reality system using 16 cameras and Google software, sending GoPro shares up nearly 7 percent on Thursday.

GoPro's helmet- and body-mounted video cameras are popular with adventure sports enthusiasts, and the new GoPro system will use Google’s new Jump technology to help create a 360 degree view.

Google showed off the GoPro system at its developer conference in San Francisco. It did not say when the system will go on sale.

Google also announced a new Photos app that helps users store and organise their images. Set to be released on Thursday, the app will let users back up and store unlimited photos and videos for free, said Anil Sabharwal, Google’s director of product management.

The app also makes it easy for users to post their photos through social media and messaging services such as Twitter and WhatsApp.

“We firmly believe you should be able to share photos and videos any way you want,” Sabharwal said.

Available on Apple’s iOS system, Google’s Android system and the web, the app automatically organises photos by the people, places and things depicted and also helps users create collages and movies.

Google shares were nearly unchanged, down 7 cents to $554.18, whilst GoPro shares rose 6.6 percent to $56.81.

(Additional reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)