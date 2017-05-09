FILE PHOTO: The Google logo adorns the entrance of Google Germany headquarters in Hamburg, Germany July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN A court in Berlin on Tuesday said it was referring to the European Court of Justice a dispute in which German publishers are accusing Google of abusing its market power by refusing to pay them for displaying newspaper articles online.

Germany's biggest newspaper publisher, Axel Springer and 40 other publishers had accused Alphabet Inc's Google of unfair treatment.

The publishers appealed in June after the court rejected the case in April, saying that Google's business model was a "win-win" proposition for both parties.

