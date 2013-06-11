Airbnb raises $1 billion in latest round of funding
Online room renting service Airbnb Inc said on Thursday it had raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at $31 billion.
Google Inc asked the Department of Justice Tuesday that it be allowed to publish the total number of national security information requests made by the government, arguing that the figures would prove the company does not give the government "unfettered access" to its users' data.
The Internet company has come under scrutiny following disclosures in The Guardian and Washington Post newspapers of its role in a National Security Agency data collection program named Prism.
In a blog post, the company published a letter it sent to Attorney General Eric Holder and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller. (here)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Online room renting service Airbnb Inc said on Thursday it had raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at $31 billion.
BEIJING China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
BRUSSELS High-tech crimes, such as document fraud, money laundering and online trading in illegal goods, are at the root of almost all serious criminality, Europe's police agency said on Thursday.