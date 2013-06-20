Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
ROME Italy's privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had requested further information from Google Inc about the U.S. Internet firm's treatment of user data and would consider imposing sanctions if there were breaches of privacy rules.
The statement, issued shortly after a similar statement from France's main data protection office, underlines a push by European regulators for more transparency from Google over its handling of user information.
The Italian authority said the information provided by Google would be evaluated for possible violation of rules requiring customer assent to data use and storage and that it would consider possible sanctions or penalties if necessary.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.