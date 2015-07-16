NEW YORK Some bullish bets on Google Inc's shares, placed ahead of its second-quarter results on Thursday, look set to reap big profits with the shares up 9.5 percent in trading after the bell.

The company on Thursday reported an 11 percent jump in quarterly revenue helped by strong ad sales, setting up the shares for the largest one-day post-earnings jump in six quarters.

Headed into the earnings report, trading in Google's call options, usually used for bullish bets on the shares, were unusually active.

On Wednesday, trading looked particularly biased toward calls, which outnumbered puts 2-to-1, the highest the ratio had been since June 23, according to Trade Alert data.

While trading on Thursday was more mixed, there were several large short-term blocks of call contracts opened that would only pay off if the shares jumped in a big way before Friday.

Calls on Google shares rising above $600, $620 and $630 by Friday were among the most heavily traded Google options contracts over the last two days.

If Google shares hold their after-market price gain, the price of these options contracts should jump many-fold.

The shares, which closed at $601.78 on Thursday, were trading at $658.93 after the bell.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)