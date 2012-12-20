ZTE warns of impact of U.S. sanction settlement penalties
HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp warned on Tuesday that penalties it expects to incur for allegedly breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran could impact its results.
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Thursday that it had bought an 8.88 percent stake in GoPro for $200 million, giving the U.S. camera maker a valuation of $2.25 billion.
Foxconn, which trades as Hone Hai Precision Industry Co, said its founder and chief executive officer, Terry Gou, would join GoPro's board.
Reuters reported in July that GoPro, which makes wearable cameras used by surfers and extreme sports enthusiasts, was planning a public offering of $300 million to $500 million next year, citing sources close to the matter.
Foxconn manufactures products such as Apple Inc's iPhone and Sony Corp's PlayStation.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
FRANKFURT Daimler said on Tuesday it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
SAO PAULO On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.