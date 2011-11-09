Actress Edie Falco from the series ''Nurse Jackie'' smiles on the red carpet at the 16th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - This year's Gotham Independent Film Awards, one of the two major awards shows devoted to indie film, will be hosted by actors Oliver Platt and Edie Falco, the Independent Feature Project (IFP) announced on Wednesday.

As respected New York-based actors with credits in independent film, Platt and Falco fit the typical mold for Gotham hosts (though both are currently best-known for their work on Showtime television series, Platt on "The Big C" and Falco on "Nurse Jackie"). The ceremony will take place on November 28 in New York.

IFP also announced the five top nominees for the Gotham Independent Film Audience Award, chosen from a field of award-winners at 50 North American film festivals. The nominees include Justin Lerner's "Girlfriend," Justin Chadwick's "The First Grader" and Constance Marks' "Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey."

Viewers can vote for their favorite film at the Gotham website.

The nominees:

"Girlfriend," Justin Lerner

"Buck," Cindy Meehl

"Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey," Constance Marks

"Wild Horse, Wild Ride," Alex Dawson and Greg Gricus

"The First Grader," Justin Chadwick