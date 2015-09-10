Australian water advocate kicks off 1,000-mile run in Las Vegas
Last time she ran 40 marathons in a row, Mina Guli wore out eight pairs of shoes. Now she is trying it a second time.
Big names from the world of music, sport and film descended on the GQ Men of the Year awards in London on Tuesday.
Blur bassist Alex James made an awkward red carpet faux pas when he mistook Lionel Richie for Lionel Messi.
He joked the former Commodores star was his new friend.
Last time she ran 40 marathons in a row, Mina Guli wore out eight pairs of shoes. Now she is trying it a second time.
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.