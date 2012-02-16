HONG KONG London-based high-end jeweler Graff Diamonds filed a listing application for its planned initial public offering of about $1 billion in Hong Kong On Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the IPO plans told Reuters.

The company, founded by Laurence Graff in 1960, filed the A1 application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange, setting in motion the process that could see the company list in the second quarter. The source was not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO plans.

Graff's founder told Reuters last year the offering would help the company raise funds to boost its inventory of precious stones and better compete with publicly traded luxury goods and jewelry rivals such as Richemont CFR.VX, LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Tiffany's (TIF.N).

The company plans to open two new stores in China this year, one in Macau's glitzy gambling enclave at Wynn Macau (1128.HK) casino and another in Hangzhou, an affluent city one hour from Shanghai by train.

Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported previously.

