The 55th Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring the best music and recording artists of 2012.

Following is a look at Grammy history, and some of the biggest winners from years past.

* Originally known as the Gramophone Awards, the Grammys were established in 1958, with just 22 categories. The "Big Four" Grammy Awards are for Album, Song, Record and Best New Artist of the Year.

* This year, Grammys will be handed out in 81 categories, ranging from rap and rock to gospel, country, classical and audiobooks.

* Grammys are awarded by members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to honor excellence, rather than sales or chart positions.

* In 1971, Paul Simon was the first person to win Album, Record and Song of the Year on the same night for "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

* In 1984, Michael Jackson won eight awards, including Record of the Year for "Beat It" and Album of the Year for "Thriller." In 2000, Santana won eight awards, the first time a group or duo won six or more Grammys in one night.

* The Latin Grammy Awards were launched in 2000 and the ceremony was the first primarily Spanish-language primetime program carried on U.S. network television.

* The late Hungarian conductor Sir Georg Solti has collected more Grammys than anyone else, winning 32 awards over the course of his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

* Other notable record-holders include bluegrass singer Alison Krauss and record producer Quincy Jones, who tie for second place overall with 27 wins. The band with the most awards is U2, with 22. Sources Reuters/www.grammy.com/

