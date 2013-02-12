Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell pose with their Grammy award for Best Gospel Song for 'Go Get It' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Dr. John accepts the Grammy award for Best Blues Album for 'Locked Down' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lecrae poses with his Grammy award for Best Gospel Album for 'Gravity' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys poses with the Grammy for best historical album for 'The Smile Sessions' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Art Director Fritz Klaetke poses with his Grammy award for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for 'Woody At 100: The Woody Guthrie Centennial Collection,' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Israel Houghton (L) and Micah Massey pose with the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for 'Your Presence Is Heaven' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys accepts the Grammy for best historical album for 'The Smile Sessions' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marlow Rosado poses with the Grammy award for Best Tropical Latin Album for 'Retro' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Omar Akram poses with the Grammy award for Best New Age Album for 'Echoes of Love' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Juanes accepts the award for best latin pop album for 'MTV Unplugged Deluxe Edition' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Quetzal poses with the Grammy award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for 'Imaginaries' backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Esperanza Spalding accepts the Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal album for 'Radio Music Society' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'Safe & Sound' with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Skillrex poses with his Grammy awards for Best Dance Recording, Best Dance/Electronica Album and Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the Grammy award for Best Americana Album for 'Slipstream' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song 'Set Fire To The Rain ' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wouter 'Wally' De Backer (L), also known professionally by his stage name Gotye, and Kimbra accept their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Somebody That I Used to Know' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nate Ruess, lead singer of Fun, performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for 'We Are Young' at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dan Auerbach (R) of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney (R) accept their awards for best rock album and best rock song at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES Some 28.1 million Americans watched the Grammy Awards show on television, a predictable 30 percent drop from last year's emotion-filled ceremony following the death of singer Whitney Houston, according to ratings data on Monday.

Despite the lower numbers, Sunday's 3-1/2-hour show broadcast live on CBS was the second-largest TV audience for the music industry's big night since 1993, and many critics gave the show a thumbs up.

"For the first time in too long, the Grammys telecast was a good time in and of itself — a refreshingly coherent celebration of our increasingly incoherent popscape," wrote Chris Richards of the Washington Post.

"There were A-game performances, trophy-hoarders who deserved to win them and very few reasons to wince, grouse or wish you were watching 'Downton Abbey'," Richards added.

In the absence of new music from big names such as Lady Gaga or Beyonce, Sunday's Grammy show highlighted rising stars and younger artists and spread the top prizes over a wide variety of acts.

British folk band Mumford & Sons won Album of the Year for "Babel," indie-pop trio fun. won Song of the Year for "We Are Young" and Australian singer Gotye won Record of the Year for "Somebody That I Used to Know."

Many of the winners and performers found themselves high on the iTunes sales chart on Monday, with Justin Timberlake leading the charge with pre-orders for his upcoming album "The 20/20 Experience," his first since 2006.

FUN.'s album "Some Nights" and "Babel" were also among the Top 5 on the iTunes albums chart on Monday.

Mikael Wood of The Los Angeles Times said smaller, intimate moments, like Rihanna's stripped down balled "Stay", stood out among the bigger production numbers on Sunday night's show.

"In a 3-1/2-hour blur of high-tech spectacle, these performances felt like reaffirmations of core musical values — honest, unaffected, simple," wrote Wood

Rob Sheffield at Rolling Stone Magazine noted that in the past few years "the Grammys bash has turned into the awards show that really aims to capture the crackle and sparkle of pop music, in all its demented excess. And last night was full of demented moments. It had R&B crooners and big-cheddar teen smoothies."

Sheffield said Taylor Swift's Alice in Wonderland-themed opener "set the tone for a whole night of over-the-top performances."

Sunday's telecast also featured Sting, Rihanna and Bruno Mars joined Ziggy and Damian Marley in a tribute to late reggae singer Bob Marley. Elton John teamed up with Mumford & Sons, Mavis Staples, Zac Brown Band and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes for a tribute to late U.S. rock musician Levon Helm.

The 2012 Grammy telecast attracted 39.9 million viewers and was the second-largest Grammy TV audience ever, thanks largely to British singer Adele's six wins and performance comeback after throat surgery and the drowning death of Houston in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel the night before show.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinh-Roy; Editing by Xavier Briand and Cynthia Osterman)