LOS ANGELES Grammy performers did not go home with just trophies last weekend. Winning bands like indie-pop trio fun. and British folk band Mumford & Sons saw sales of their singles and albums more than double after appearing on the music industry honors show.

Sales figures released on Friday by Nielsen showed a 182 percent increase in sales of fun.'s hit single "We Are Young" following their Song of the Year and Best New Artist Grammy victories on Sunday.

Album of the Year winner's Mumford & Sons saw sales of its "I Will Wait" single shoot up 116 percent, while Australian artist Gotye's "Making Mirrors" album from 2011 increased 124 percent from the week before the annual music telecast.

Rising R&B star Frank Ocean, who took home two Grammys, saw sales of his album "Channel Orange" climb 140 percent.

The numbers mostly reflect a single night of sales increases from the prior week, predominantly digital downloads, immediately following the Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles on February 10.

Sales figures for the full week will be released as usual by Nielsen SoundScan on Wednesday and will include both digital and physical album sales.

Grammy winners were not the only ones to benefit from the annual music industry showcase.

Veteran rockers The Band saw its greatest hits package climb 203 percent after a multi-artist tribute at the show to late drummer Levon Helm.

Sales of "Take Five," the distinctive 1959 tune by jazz pianist Dave Brubeck who died in December, shot up 248 percent after a tribute by fellow jazz musicians Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Kenny Garrett, according to Nielsen.

The Grammys also proved a boost for the blossoming career of 26 year-old southern California artist Miguel. After performing his single "Adorn" on the show, sales rose 229 percent compared with the week prior.

Mumford & Sons, Frank Ocean, Gotye and The Band record on labels owned by Universal Music Group; the music of Miguel and the late Dave Brubeck is released by units of Sony Music, and FUN. is signed to record label Fueled by Ramen, a unit of privately-held Warner Music.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)