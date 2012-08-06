Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE.O) reported a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations, boosted by higher student enrollments, and raised its full-year forecast, sending its shares up 15 percent after the bell.

The company, which provides online and campus-based post-secondary education services, said it now expects to earn between $1.36 and $1.41 per share for 2012 on revenue of between $488 million and $493 million.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $1.24 to $1.30 per share on revenue of $478 million to $486 million.

Enrollments rose 12 percent to 44,400 students at the end of the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

"In significant contrast to what we're seeing from the post-secondary (education) industry broadly, the folks at Grand Canyon are seeing positive trends in terms of enrollment growth," Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Appert said.

This is due to the company's strong campus presence, which is also helping its retention rate, he added.

Grand Canyon had a retention rate of 84 percent between the spring semester of last year and the fall semester of this year, CEO Brian Mueller said on a post-earnings conference call.

Net income rose to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, at the end of the quarter from $12.9 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it set aside $3 million in the quarter to repay certain student grants. Without this reserve, Grand Canyon would have earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 16 percent to $119.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $115.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have dropped more than a fourth since touching a year-high last month, were up 15 percent at $18.55 in after-market trading. They had closed at $16.15 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

