Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.