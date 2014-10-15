Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
Shares of U.S. regional lender Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB.N) fell about 3 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the unit of National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) at about $1 billion.
The stock opened at $18 and touched a low of $17.53 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opened lower.
The shares offered in the initial public offering were priced at $18 apiece, well below the expected range of $21 to $24.
NAB, Australia's No. 4 lender by market value, sold all 16 million shares in the offering, raising about $288 million and reducing its stake to 72.4 percent.
Great Western, which mainly focuses on farm and business lending, is now the flagship of NAB's U.S. banking operations with about 162 branches in seven U.S. states and assets in excess of $8 billion.
Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were among the underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.