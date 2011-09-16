Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SHANGHAI Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (2333.HK) will consider buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.
China's largest maker of utility vehicles and pick-up trucks is seeking to raise as much as 4.26 billion yuan in an initial public offering in Shanghai.
"If there's a good target company, we will take a look at it," Wei told investors during an online roadshow when asked if the firm will consider acquiring a foreign brand as a way to speed up penetration in the mid- and upmarket segment.
"The company emphasizes more on organic growth," he added.
Chinese car companies have set their sights on international car brands in recent years as China emerges as a major force in the global auto industry.
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, China's largest private-run car maker, took over Ford Motor's (F.N) Volvo car unit in 2010 in an $1.8 billion deal.
In May, Pangda Automobile (601258.SS), China's biggest car dealer, entered into an agreement worth 110 million euros ($152 million) with the owner of troubled Swedish carmaker Saab.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.