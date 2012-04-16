Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
Great Wolf Resorts WOLF.O said late on Sunday it received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest investor rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global (APO.N).
Great Wolf said it has determined that the KSL offer constitutes a "superior proposal" and has provided written notice to Apollo it is prepared to terminate the merger agreement.
Great Wolf's largest investor, HG Vora Capital, had recommended shareholders reject Apollo's $6.75 per share bid that values the company at $225.7 million, because the hedge fund expected higher offers.
Apollo now has the right to make adjustments within three business days and the subsequent offer must be no less favorable than the KSL proposal, Great Wolf said.
A decision on the proposals will be made at the conclusion of the three business days and Great Wolf said that the board is not making any recommendation at this time with respect to the KSL offer.
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.