Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
ATHENS Greece's third-largest lender Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) said on Monday it will wait for the finalization of a bond swap deal before deciding whether to proceed with a merger with second-largest peer Eurobank EFGr.AT.
"The bank intends to await the definite terms of the private sector involvement (PSI) before calling a general assembly to inform shareholders and make a decision," Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.