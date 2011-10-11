ATHENS EU and IMF inspectors said on Tuesday they expected an 8-billion euro aid tranche to Greece to be released early next month but pressed for more action from Athens, saying the government would miss a budget deficit target this year and was too slow to implement reforms, despite some progress.

Here are key facts about Greece's weak track record on the bailout plan, the first of three rescues of euro zone members in a crisis that has sent shockwaves through global markets.

WHAT ARE THE BAILOUT TARGETS?

Athens must slash public spending, shrink its bloated public sector workforce, get people to pay their taxes and cut its budget deficit to under 3 percent of GDP by 2014.

It must also raise 50 billion euros from sales of state assets by 2015 to cut its debt and open up a highly regulated economy.

In return for the austerity, euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund agreed in 2010 to lend Athens 110 billion euros($150 billion) over three years.

They decided in July this year to extend another 109 billion euros by 2014 after the first bailout failed to stem the crisis, although there are doubts over the final form of that program given efforts to agree a more comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

MISSED FISCAL TARGETS

Greece will miss its budget deficit target this year after also failing to reach the target last year, the EU and IMF inspectors said on Tuesday. That would put Athens behind on one of the most crucial elements of the bailout plan.

The inspectors said, however, that it should meet a target to shrink the deficit to 14.9 billion euros next year if it fully implements reforms, including additional tax hikes and spending cuts agreed in September to make up for delays.

For 2013 and 2014, additional measures will likely be needed, they said, urging the focus to be on spending cuts.

The debt burden has also been growing much faster than expected and there is increasing speculation that Greece will not avoid default even if euro zone finance ministers and the IMF board approve the 8-billion euro aid tranche.

Athens says its fiscal slippage has been triggered by a much deeper-than-expected recession but the EU and IMF say slow and incomplete implementation of reforms and a failure to crack down on tax evasion are largely to blame.