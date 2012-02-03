ATHENS Greece is racing to complete talks on a new rescue deal it needs to avoid a chaotic default when a major bond redemption comes due next month.

Officials have repeatedly claimed that a deal was around the corner, but a series of issues have proved intractable.

Following are the main problems:

ECB PARTICIPATION

With private creditors having already largely agreed to write down the value of their Greek bonds they hold, Athens has called on the ECB, its largest single creditor, to also accept some losses to cut its debt to a sustainable level.

While the ECB has ruled out joining private creditors in voluntarily cutting Greek bonds' value, it could send Athens profits from Greek bonds it holds via a roundabout route, sources said.

RELUCTANT POLITICIANS

The EU and the IMF, exasperated with Athens' repeated failure to meet targets under a first bailout agreed in 2010, want all major parties to sign up to more austerity to make sure the terms demanded in return for a second 130-billion euro rescue plan still stand after elections penciled in for April.

But the leaders of the conservative New Democracy, the Socialist PASOK and the far-right LAOS parties - who make up the uneasy coalition government led by technocrat Lucas Papademos - are reluctant to agree to more unpopular austerity ahead of the election.

Papademos plans to seek their backing in a meeting that may take place on Saturday, although that has not yet been confirmed. Without a strong consensus, Athens' international lenders will be reluctant to provide more money.

GREEK BANKS RECAPITALISATION

Greek banks, which are up to the hilt in Greek government bonds, will require 40 billion euros to replenish their capital after a debt swap plan that will hurt Greece's private creditors, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said.

Venizelos wants the state to bail out the banks by issuing common shares, to make sure that taxpayers will be properly compensated when bank shares will recover. But fearing that this might lead to nationalizations, the troika of EU, IMF and European Central Bank inspectors is pushing for alternative ways to finance them, such as non-voting shares.

Euro zone states may have to provide up to 15 billion euros more than planned for the bailout to help recapitalize the banks, sources said on Friday.

WAGE AND PENSION CUTS

The troika wants further pension cuts to make the state-run pension system financially viable and demands that private sector wages be made more flexible to improve competitiveness. They also want holiday bonuses to be scrapped from labor laws and the minimum wage, now at 752 euros, to be further reduced.

But the government says salary cuts will hurt social security contribution revenues, while Greece's main labor unions, employers' groups and many politicians say they will depress households' spending power rather than help firms.

This week, labor unions rejected proposals for a wage freeze in the next couple of years, making it even tougher for the government to reach an agreement with the EU and the IMF.

EXTRA SPENDING CUTS

The EU, the IMF and the ECB, also known as the "troika," demand additional spending cuts worth about 2 billion euros or 1 percent of GDP, mainly in health, defense and the public sector, to make sure Greece meets this year's deficit targets.

Political leaders, unions and employers say more cuts will only deepen the country's recession without spurring growth.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander/Mike Peacock)