Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
ATHENS Greek government officials and EU/IMF lenders will hold talks in Paris on Tuesday on a crucial bailout review that has stalled over disagreement on a projected budget gap for next year.
"Late last night it was agreed that there will be a meeting on Tuesday in Paris of the Greek negotiating team with the (EU/IMF) troika chiefs in order to advance the review and examine the framework for the day after," the Greek finance ministry said in a statement, referring to plans for Greece's post-bailout period.
Greece wants to exit its EU/IMF bailout by the end of the year - a year ahead of schedule - but needs to wrap up the current bailout review first.
Fears have grown that it will miss its Dec. 8 deadline to complete the review after EU/IMF inspectors did not return to Athens as expected after bank stress tests were announced.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.