Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
ATHENS Greece floated the idea of accelerating the disbursement of international aid from a second bailout to cover a higher-than-expected deficit but this is unlikely, an official close to Athens' international lenders told Reuters on Tuesday.
Daily newspaper Kathimerini reported earlier that Greece was expected to ask euro zone partners to pay out all the bailout funds by the end of 2013 rather than until 2014, without giving any sources.
"They tested this idea without making a formal proposal. I don't think that this will fly," the official close to the EU/IMF inspectors said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.