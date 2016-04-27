Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his 'displeasure' to EU Council President Donald Tusk over the International Monetary Fund's insistence on extra measures to close a bailout review that will unlock further financial aid for Athens.

Tusk, who spoke with Tsipras earlier on Wednesday, called on euro zone finance ministers to meet on Greece in the coming days to try and resolve the deadlock. Tsipras had asked for an EU summit.

"The prime minister asked President Tusk that if a Eurogroup meeting cannot be confirmed in the next hours to take the initiative and call for an EU summit ... to avoid a new cycle of uncertainty in the euro zone," Tsipras' office said in a statement.

The two will talk again early on Thursday to review the situation.

