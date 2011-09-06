ATHENS Greece has floated the idea of speeding up payments under a second international bailout although it has made no formal request and any such change would be unlikely, an official close to EU and IMF negotiators told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official said the idea would be to cover a higher-than-expected deficit.

Daily newspaper Kathimerini reported earlier that Greece was expected to ask euro zone partners to pay out all the bailout funds by the end of 2013 rather than until 2014, without giving any sources.

"They tested this idea without making a formal proposal. I don't think that this will fly," the official close to the EU/IMF inspectors condition of anonymity.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment but a ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed the report.

"This is not true, it would be absurd," he told Reuters without elaborating.

Any such demand would further complicate talks between Greece and its international lenders, already fraught by the country's repeated fiscal slippages and reform delays.

EU leaders agreed in July to extend a 109-billion euro bailout to Greece running through to 2014. The rescue package, which still requires parliamentary approval in all euro zone countries, is meant to replace an ongoing 110 billion euro bailout the debt-choked country obtained in May 2010.

Approval hinges on Greece meeting stringent fiscal and privatization targets. But the country stands to miss a deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP for this year, partly due to a deeper than expected recession and partly because it is slow to reform its uncompetitive economy.

Germany and others have said it is vital that the bailout and other measures are passed quickly by parliaments, but there have been signs of problems, including a row over the provision of collateral for Greece's additional loans.

