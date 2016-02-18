Greek flags are displayed for sale for one Euro at a shop in central in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks can draw from the domestic central bank by 0.1 billion euros to 71.4 billion euros ($79.5 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilization of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing from the ECB.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)