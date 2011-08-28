ATHENS Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) will announce on Monday a merger deal including share swaps and a capital boost from Qatar to better confront their country's severe crisis, bank officials said on Sunday.

The friendly merger, if approved by shareholders, will help Greece's second and third-largest lenders weather rating downgrades, deposit outflows and increasing loan impairments and avoid tapping a state liquidity mechanism.

"The two banks will merge by exchanging shares and then a rights issue will follow. The rights issue will be in cash," a Eurobank official told Reuters on Sunday.

The government and Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos have long encouraged the country's banks, which are shut out from the interbank market and depend on ECB funding, to consolidate to ride out Greece's worst recession in four decades and a severe sovereign debt crisis.

Banking officials first gave news of the merger on Saturday, saying the boards of the two lenders would sign on the terms of the deal on Monday morning, with the Qatar Investment Authority set to become a major shareholder.

Qatar will inject capital in the new bank via a 500 million euro convertible bond, another banking official involved in the deal said on Sunday, and a 1.25 billion euro rights issue will follow.

The new entity, which will form the biggest bank in southeast Europe, will have assets of 150 billion euros and 80 billion euros of deposits, banking officials said.

DEBT CRISIS

The Latsis family, a major shareholder in Eurobank which made its fortune in shipping, and Alpha Bank Executive Chairman Yannis Costopoulos will also participate in the rights issue, the Eurobank official said.

"The president of the new bank will be the president of Alpha Bank, Yannis Costopoulos, and it will have two CEOs, Nicholas Nanopoulos (currently EFG CEO) and Dimitris Mantzounis (currently Alpha CEO)," the official said.

The deal, which will need shareholder approval once it has been backed by the banks' boards, is likely to spark more reshuffling in the country's banking sector.

But asked about a Financial Times report citing unnamed bankers saying there was speculation that Greece's largest lender NBG (NBGr.AT) would soon make an offer for the fourth largest, Piraeus (BOPr.AT), a banker familiar with the issue said: "There is no such thing."

Greek banks are expected to take another strong hit with an upcoming bond swap plan aimed at saving Athens from bankruptcy, since they are the biggest private holders of the country's 300 billion euro-plus debt, with a combined government bond portfolio of about 40 billion euros.

Concerns over this and the risk that banks may have to turn to an emergency state fund for recapitalisation have set the country's banking index .FTATBNK plunging over the past months.

The index has fallen more than 55 percent since the beginning of the year and more than 76 percent since the start of 2010, when the debt crisis that forced Athens to seek an EU/IMF bailout erupted.

Eurobank shares have lost 78 percent since the beginning of 2010 and Alpha 77 percent. Trading in the two lenders' shares will only resume once the banks have issued an official statement on the merger plan, an Athens stock exchange .ATG official told Reuters.

Alpha Bank has a market capitalization of 1.07 billion euros ($1.5 billion). Eurobank, which failed the latest EU-wide bank stress test, has a market capitalization of 1.02 billion euros.

Greek banks will publish their first-half results this week, starting with Eurobank on Monday afternoon.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Dalgleish)