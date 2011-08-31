ATHENS Greek bank shares .FTATBNK shed as much as 10 percent in late afternoon trading on Wednesday, after the country's main lenders reported big writedowns on their government bonds.

"The fall is due to the banks' results. They have booked losses for the Greek government bonds (swap) along with high provisions for bad loans and we expect more provisions in the second half of the year," said Merit Securities analyst Nikos Christodoulou.

"It seems that they will need a capital boost to cover the provisions at least," he said.

