ATHENS Greek bank stocks .FTATBNK jumped more than 13 percent in early morning trade on Thursday after euro zone leaders agreed a new rescue deal for Greece, despite plans for a 50 percent haircut on the country's government bonds.

"The market is welcoming the Greek debt deal, with banks registering strong gains despite the writedowns that they will have to take from the haircuts. The upward move is being supported by gains in Europe," said Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta Securities.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander)