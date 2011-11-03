ATHENS Greek bank stocks reversed early losses and turned positive in mid-morning trade on Thursday, as investors bet plans for a referendum on the country's bailout package would be abandoned if the Greek government fell.

"Due to the developments in the last few hours, the possibility of a referendum has become distant and the top priority is the disbursal of the sixth tranche of aid and approval," of the EU bailout deal, said Natasha Roumantzi, an analyst at Piraeus Securities.

The Greek bank stocks index was up 1.8 percent at 0912 GMT (5:12 a.m. EDT).

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is scrambling to prevent his government from collapsing after his call for the referendum prompted anger from European partners and fears the country would be forced to quit the euro zone.

(Reporting by Tatiana Fragou, writing by Deepa Babington)