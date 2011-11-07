ATHENS Greek bank shares were adding more than 7 percent in early Monday trade after the country's main political parties clinched a deal to form a national unity government to push through an EU aid package.

"It's a solution to the political deadlock, welcome by the markets," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at Attica Bank. "More details are needed before the market discounts further positive developments."

The Athens bourse's banking index was adding 7.73 percent, outperforming the broader Greek market which was up 1.99 percent and the European banking index which was shedding about 2 percent.

Shares of Alpha Bank were up 7.8 percent to 1.1 euros with Hellenic Postbank rising 11.4 percent to 0.45 euro.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)