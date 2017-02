ATHENS Greek bank stocks jumped more than 7 percent in early morning trade on Thursday on hopes that former ECB vice-president Lucas Papademos may be appointed as head of a new coalition government.

"The market is factoring in hopes that Lucas Papademos will be appointed, which is expected to bring normalcy back to markets," said Takis Zamanis, head trader at Beta Securities.

A deal on appointing another Greek official collapsed on Wednesday, reviving the chances of Papademos heading the coalition.

