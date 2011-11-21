ATHENS Greece will extend state guarantees to its lenders to 60 billion from 30 billion euros to relieve liquidity strains deepened by the nation's economic turmoil, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

Shut out of wholesale funding markets since the debt crisis erupted last year, Greece's cash-strapped banks started using a 30-billion euro scheme set up earlier this year under which they can issue bonds guaranteed by the Greek state to use as collateral to raise funds.

Until now, the scheme had been effectively frozen due to the European Central Bank's low appetite to take on more Greek debt as collateral for funding.

Instead the banks have begun borrowing from the Greek central bank, the Bank of Greece, with ECB blessing as strains on the banking system intensify.

Speaking to a Greek parliament financial committee, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said state guarantees to banks will double at the request of the country's central bank.

"This is a message to Greek depositors that there is absolutely no problem for the Greek banking system's stability within the euro system," Venizelos said.

He said that raising state guarantees to banks had nothing to do with recapitalization local lenders will need after a Greek debt swap program is concluded.

