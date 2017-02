Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos addresses lawmakers during a parliament session prior to a vote for a new austerity deal in Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS The Greek parliament approved on Monday a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund and avoid a messy default.

Before the parliamentary vote, serious violence broke out on the streets Athens and spread to other Greek towns and cities, including on the holiday islands of Corfu and Crete.

The bill sets out 3.3 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in wage, pension and job cuts for this year alone.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)