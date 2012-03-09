Greece said on Friday that 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its bond swap offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal.

The bond swap offer is aimed at reducing the country's colossal debt pile and averting a chaotic default that would pitch the euro zone into a fresh crisis.

Following are some comments from analysts:

YUJI SAITO, DIRECTOR OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE DIVISION, CREDIT AGRICOLE, TOKYO

"The headlines from Greece are within expectations and the market reaction (euro selling) is a classic case of buy the rumor, sell the fact.

"The number of private creditors accepting the bond swap offer falls in line with what had already been reported earlier, and the use of collective action clauses is also anticipated. The real question now is whether Greece will select leaders at an election scheduled next month who will abide by the agreement reached earlier with its global lenders on the austerity measures."

SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, REGIONAL RATES AND FX STRATEGIST, CIMB INVESTMENT BANK, KUALA LUMPUR

"We have been warning for the past 2 months that Greece will collapse and that collapse is beginning to play out currently. If ISDA sees the activation of CACs as a credit event, then we have an official sign of a default in Greece.

"For markets, it will be vital to gauge how much of CDS will be triggered following the activation of CACs. We are likely to see some synchronization of equities, cross currency swap basis in EUR/USD and peripheral bonds and CDS all facing a sell off."

(Compiled by Alex Richardson in Singapore)