ATHENS A proposal by Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to hire a small number of workers to resume a public news broadcaster does not satisfy his junior socialist partner in the three-party coalition, a socialist Pasok party official said on Friday.

"Pasok has clearly stated its position publicly. Mr. Samaras's statement does not address what Pasok has said," the official said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Mike Collett-White)