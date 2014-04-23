ATHENS Greece's general government primary surplus last year, as calculated by the country's international lenders, is estimated at 1.5 billion euros ($2.07 billion), Greece's deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

Attaining a primary budget surplus in bailout terms means Athens qualifies for further debt relief by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), based on a deal in November 2012.

($1 = 0.7248 Euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)