ATHENS Greece's new conservative-led government announced its cabinet on Thursday with National Bank Chairman Vassilis Rapanos in the key role of finance minister, as the country seeks a revision of its international bailout.

The coalition cabinet was dominated overwhelmingly by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative New Democracy party, which won an election on Sunday. New Democracy deputy leader Dimitris Avramopoulos becomes foreign minister.

The socialist PASOK and Democratic Left parties are partners in the coalition but took only two out of 18 ministerial positions.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson)