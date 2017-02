ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos will accompany Prime Minister George Papandreou to emergency talks on Wednesday with the leaders of France and Germany in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, a finance ministry official said.

Venizelos was discharged on Wednesday from an Athens hospital he checked in to for stomach problems a day earlier, the official said.

"He is feeling much better and he will accompany the prime minister to Cannes," the official said.

