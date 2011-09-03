ATHENS Greece's central bank provided emergency liquidity to some Greek lenders in August, its chief George Provopoulos said on Saturday.

"Since the beginning of the fiscal crisis, as part of the Eurosystem, Bank of Greece is providing significant support to the liquidity of the banking system," Provopoulos said in an interview with Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper. "Bank of Greece also provided emergency funding in August."

Provopoulos said some Greek banks would have to boost their capital after the writedowns they booked for their participation in a voluntary debt exchange programme (PSI) aimed at relieving Greece's debt burdent and a test of their loan books by BlackRock Solutions, commissioned by the central bank.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)