Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou arrives for an emergency cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's two major parties have not yet clinched a deal on a coalition government, a government official said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"The deal has not been concluded yet but the prime minister seemed convinced that it would happen soon," the official who declined to be named told Reuters.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)