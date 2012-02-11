ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Saturday that all his party's lawmakers must vote for an IMF/EU bailout law or face being dropped as parliamentary candidates.

"This is obviously an issue of party discipline," Samaras told a parliamentary committee, saying anyone who opposed the bailout "will not be a candidate in the next election."

His New Democracy party, which backs the coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, is the second biggest in parliament. The small far-right LAOS party has withdrawn from the cabinet and some members of the socialist PASOK party have threatened to oppose the austerity package when parliament votes on it on Sunday.

