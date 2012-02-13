LONDON Terms of the private sector debt deal struck as part of the Greek government bond restructuring are set to be announced after a scheduled Eurogroup meeting on Wednesday, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday.

Assuming there are no further setbacks in the process, the so-called PSI agreement is likely to come shortly after the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers, with Greece's creditors taking a net loss of 70 percent, two of the sources told Reuters.

The terms will include a new average interest rate of 3.5 percent for bondholders and an additional warrant linked to Greek growth. This will give creditors some upside potential if the country's economic position improves but will be capped, one of the sources added.

Earlier a German finance ministry spokeswoman said at a regular news briefing:

"Initial results of this (bond) swap were already presented last week at the Eurogroup. As for official announcements -- I think it will happen as planned, that is for the ministers to be informed at the Eurogroup on Wednesday."

