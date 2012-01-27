BRUSSELS Important understandings have been reached in talks about private sector involvement in a Greek debt restructuring, the Institute of International Finance said in a statement on Friday, adding that discussions would continue on Saturday.

"Mr. Charles Dallara and Mr. Jean Lemierre, Steering Committee Co-Chairmen of the Private Creditor-Investor Committee for Greece, stated that discussions continued today with Greek and Euro Area authorities on the details of a voluntary PSI for Greece," the body, which represents private creditors in the talks, said in the statement.

"Important understandings were reached on legal and technical issues. The Co-Chairmen also held further talks today on financial issues with Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos," it added.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell)