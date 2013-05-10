Greek Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras addresses reporters after a news conference in the Finance Ministry in Athens May 10, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greece stayed on track to meet its fiscal targets in the first four months of the year, helped by cuts in public spending and investment, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The primary central government deficit, which excludes local authorities, social security organizations and interest payments, narrowed to 330 million euros ($430 million) from 1.7 billion in the same period last year.

That compares with an interim target for a deficit of 3.6 billion euros, it said.

Athens needs to meet fiscal targets to obtain rescue loans under its EU/IMF bailout. It hopes to post a primary surplus at general government level this year, a move that would allow it to seek a further debt write-down from its lenders.

"The country's fiscal situation improves steadily but we are not becoming complacent," deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said.

Greece slashed spending, investment and tax returns to offset lagging tax revenues, which have fallen as a result of the country's austerity-fuelled recession.

Primary spending dropped by 12 percent, according to finance ministry figures. Investment on state-funded projects stood at 836 million euros, about half the amount the government originally planned to spend.

Slumping retail sales amid record unemployment of 27 percent caused sales taxes to trail targets, the finance ministry said.

Greece slipped into a debt crisis when it revealed a budget deficit of 15.6 percent of gross domestic product for 2009. Austerity imposed by its lenders since has helped Athens cut it to 6 percent last year, at an underlying basis that excludes spending to prop up its ailing banks.

($1 = 0.7637 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)