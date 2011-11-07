ATHENS European Ombudsman and academic Nikiforos Diamandouros said on Monday he had been approached as a possible candidate to lead Greece's new coalition government.
Here are some facts about Diamandouros:
-- European Union ombudsman since 2003, succeeding Finland's Jacob Soederman, Diamandouros also served as Greece's ombudsman from 1998 to 2003.
-- A professor of comparative politics at the University of Athens, Diamantouros, 69, has been a member of Greece's commission on human rights and a director of the Greek National Center for Social Research.
-- He has PhD from Columbia University and has written extensively on Greek history and politics.
-- Born in Athens, he also speaks English, French and Italian.
-- In 2010 he was re-elected by the European parliament for another four-year term.
-- The European Ombudsman investigates complaints against the institutions and bodies of the European Union.
