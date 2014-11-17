ATHENS An earthquake shook central Greece early on Tuesday and was felt as far away as its capital Athens but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, Greek police and firebrigade officials said.

The quake of 5.2 magnitude occurred at 0105 local time (2305 GMT), the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on its website. It struck near the city of Chalkida on the island of Evia, and its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage. Greeks still have fresh memories of a 5.9 magnitude quake in 1999, which killed 143 people.

