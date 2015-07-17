VIENNA A reopening of Greek banks on Monday is not a done deal yet, Austrian central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday in a radio interview.

"That's not fixed yet, there is still some examination to do," he said in ORF radio, when he was asked about a reopening on Monday.

He also said it can take six to eight weeks until the new bailout program would be ready to start.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Atkins)