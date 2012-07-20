ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras spoke on the phone to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde earlier on Friday and has agreed to meet them in the coming weeks, his office said.

"(Samaras and Draghi) had an initial discussion on economic developments in Greece and Europe and they agreed to meet immediately after August," Samaras's office said in a statement sent by a text message.

Earlier on Friday, the ECB said it would stop accepting as collateral Greek sovereign bonds and other assets backed by the country's government from July 25, though it would review the situation once the country's lenders had completed a visit.

Greece relies on funding from the so-called troika of ECB, IMF and European Union lenders to avoid bankruptcy. Samaras has been unable to travel to meet European counterparts and officials since being elected due to eye surgery last month.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)