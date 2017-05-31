FRANKFURT Europe has a moral obligation to grant Greece some form of debt relief and the International Monetary Fund needs to make up its mint whether it will join the country's bailout, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday.

He added Greece had met its obligations under its bailout program so while there can be a debate about the extent of the debt relief, its creditors must stop kicking the can down the road and agree on a package.

"What we’re asking of the IMF is clarity," Tsakalotos told a conference in Frankfurt. "We’ve only got 14 months of a program to go. It seems to me that it’s time for the IMF to make up its mind on what it wants to do and what it thinks needs to be done."

