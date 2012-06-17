ATHENS Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras claimed victory in Sunday's national election, saying Greeks had voted to stay in the euro single currency.

Samaras, mobbed by cheering supporters in central Athens, called on other parties to join his government.

"The Greek people voted today to stay on a European course and remain in the euro zone," he said. "There will be no more adventures; Greece's place in Europe will not be put in doubt, the sacrifices of the Greek people will bear fruit."

He promised the country would fulfill its commitments to euro zone partners and said he would try to introduce growth policies to boost the country's struggling economy.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Deepa Babington)